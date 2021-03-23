Martyr's Day 2021: PM Modi, vice president Naidu pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas), saying that the sacrifices made by them will inspire every generation of the country. "Salute to the revolutionaries of Independence, Martyrs Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day. The sacrifice of these great sons of mother India will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind! #ShaheedDiwas," the PM Modi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes. “My humble tributes to the fearless freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Shiva Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, on their martyrdom day today. Their indomitable courage and love for our motherland inspired many to join the freedom movement,” Naidu also tweeted.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid floral tributes to the martyrs and said in a tweet, “Their unparalleled courage, when they gladly embraced death in the cause of India’s freedom, will continue to inspire generations. Jai Hind!”

Martyr’s Day is observed every year on March 23 in India to mark the anniversary of the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged by the Britishers on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail.

Bhagat Singh, who was born on September 28, 1907, in Punjab's Lyallpur, fought against the British with his companions Rajguru and Sukhdev. Sukhdev, who was born on May 15, 1907, in Ludhiana, came in contact with Singh in 1921 when the latter was a student of National College. Sukhdev later joined the underground revolutionary organisation, Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), which included Singh, Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were deeply affected by the assassination of Lala Lajpat Rai who was killed in a non-violent protest against the Simon Commission on October 30, 1928. The British lathi-charged the protesters and during the brutal attack, Rai was injured and eventually died of a heart attack.

Singh and his partners decided to strike back at the British and in 1929 threw a bomb at the central legislative assembly in Delhi while cheering the slogan ‘Inquillab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution). Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British in 1931 and were cremated on the banks of the Sutlej River.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON