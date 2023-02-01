Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Massive avalanche hits skiing resort in J&K's Gulmarg, two foreigners found dead

Massive avalanche hits skiing resort in J&K's Gulmarg, two foreigners found dead

india news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 03:29 PM IST

The avalanche hit the famous skiing resort at Afarwat peak. Two persons found dead, whereas four people rescued so far.

One body has been recovered so far and another found injured. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A massive avalanche has hit a skiing resort in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. Two bodies have been recovered so far and 19 foreign nationals have been rescued. Several others, including some skiers, are feared trapped.

Read| ‘Support constructive engagement between India and Pakistan’: US on Kashmir

According to news agency ANI, a rescue operation is being carried out by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Those who killed were skiers from Poland.

“So far 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully. Dead bodies of two foreign nationals recovered and being shifted to hospital for medico-legal procedures,” according to police officials.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir avalanche
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP