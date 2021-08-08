Massive blaze breaks out at pvt factory in Noida, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida's Sector 63 late on Sunday evening. At least six fire tenders have been rushed to spot, according to news agency ANI. Firefighting operation is underway.

Photos shared by ANI revealed the blaze had spread across floors in the factory and its surroundings.

Massive fire breaks out at a private factory in Noida sector 63. At least six fire tenders rushed to spot. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/tnuz4ZfEKm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, one person was killed, while another sustained severe burn injuries, after a shed with petro-chemical products caught fire in Pune. Fire brigade officials needed one-and-a-half hour to douse the fire, according to an official. The incident happened at Kopare Gaon in Uttam Nagar.

On Saturday, a 60-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a building collapsed in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri area after a short spell of rain in the morning.