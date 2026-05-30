Day turns dark as massive dust storm engulfs parts of Rajasthan, winds touch 80 kmph | Video

A massive dust storm swept across several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, with winds reaching 80 kmph in some places.

The storm was reportedly triggered by a Western Disturbance.(PTI)

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Following the dust storm, rain along with thunderstorm also hit several areas, bringing relief from the heatwave conditions the state had been experiencing over the past couple of weeks.

Visuals from the state when the storms engulfed several towns showed clouds of dust and sand plunging areas into near darkness and reducing visibility to zero.

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{{^usCountry}} he storm was reportedly triggered by a Western Disturbance, and was experienced in Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar districts, PTI news agency reported. The capital city of Jaipur too saw strong winds followed by thunderstorm and rain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} he storm was reportedly triggered by a Western Disturbance, and was experienced in Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar districts, PTI news agency reported. The capital city of Jaipur too saw strong winds followed by thunderstorm and rain. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in the state over the next few days, according to IMD. Several parts of Rajasthan have witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Bari in Dholpur district receiving the highest rainfall at 58 mm. ‘Sky turned dark, almost like nightfall’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in the state over the next few days, according to IMD. Several parts of Rajasthan have witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Bari in Dholpur district receiving the highest rainfall at 58 mm. ‘Sky turned dark, almost like nightfall’ {{/usCountry}}

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A resident of Churu district recounted the moments when the dust storm engulfed their area, saying it was the first time they had experienced “such an intense storm.” “We never imagined such a massive dust storm would engulf the city,” the resident said, adding that the storm plunged the area into darkness during afternoon.

“The sky turned dark around 2 pm, almost like nightfall. People are moving with their vehicle headlights on, and normal life has been disrupted as we are facing several difficulties,” the resident told PTI Videos.

While motorists were forced to switch on their headlights, trees were uprooted and electricity supply disrupted owing to strong winds in some areas. The dust storm in Jaipur went on for approximately 10 minutes in the evening before the downpour.

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Also Read | Rain after squall brings down mercury in Chandigarh tricity

Wind speeds reach 80 kmph in some areas; rainfall in Udaipur, other districts

The dust storm was a very severe one, with wind speeds reaching up to 70-80 kmph across northwest Rajasthan. The dust storm engulfed Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur and Nagaur district, and adjoining areas, according to PTI.

Dust storms were also reported in areas such as Fatehpur and Laxmangarh in Sikar district. Meanwhile, in a relief from the intense heat, rainfall was recorded in Udaipur, Churu (14.8 mm), Pilani (10.4 mm), and Sangaria in Hanumangarh (3.5 mm), PTI reported citing officials.

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This comes even as Delhi was placed under a red alert for “severe” thunderstorm as well as dust storm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

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