Massive dust storm in parts of Rajasthan reduces visibility; 2 killed amid heavy rain

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2025 03:22 PM IST

Rain and dust storms in Rajasthan led to the loss of a woman and her daughter in a wall collapse, as well as damage to property, electricity outages and more.

Dust storms and rain disrupted Jaisalmer and other parts of Rajasthan on Saturday night, reportedly leading to the loss of two lives, along with low visibility and damage to property.

Dust storms caused reduced visibility in Rajasthan.(ANI/X)
Dust storms caused reduced visibility in Rajasthan.(ANI/X)

A woman and her daughter were killed in the Khairthal-Tijara district's Bhiwadi town after a wall of their house collapsed due to the heavy rain. Tjara saw a total of 35 mm of rainfall.

Sumaya, 21, and her one-year-old daughter were buried alive while the woman's husband was hospitalised after being injured in the incident.

Jodhpur and Jaisalmer witnessed rain as well, with the highest rainfall recorded in Hanumangarh's Nohar, followed by Pilani in Jhunjhunu which gauged 49.8 mm of precipitation and Sikar which saw 38 mm of rainfall.

Electricity outages also disrupted parts of Bikaner, Sikar and Jhunjhunu after the storm uprooted electric poles and trees. Power was restored soon afterwards.

The storm also caused high-speed winds leading to Barmer and Jaisalmer being blanketed with dust, reducing visibility. Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts were also affected by the inclement weather.

A resident told ANI, “The temperature has reduced significantly this morning; the visibility is very low."

Heat wave warning in Rajasthan

On Saturday, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees celsius, 5.3 notches above normal.

The weather department has issued a red alert, warning intense heat in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner, an orange alert for Jodhpur and a yellow alert for regions covering Nagaur, Pali, Jalore, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh districts for Monday.

Heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in Rajasthan until May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir until May 26.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
