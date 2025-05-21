Delhi among highest heat-risk regions in country: Report

New Delhi Inflatable bath tubs being sold on a Delhi roadside. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi ranks among the highest heat-risk regions in the country, with 55% of its districts categorised “very high risk” and the rest “high risk”, according to a report released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Tuesday.

The study, which mapped heat risks across 734 districts in India, showed that six of Delhi’s 11 districts—south-west, north-west, north, west, north-east, and Shahdara—face the highest risk. The research said a sharp rise in night-time temperature and humidity were key contributors.

“Delhi is recording six more ‘very warm’ nights each summer than it did in the past,” the study said, pointing to a 9% spike in humidity levels since 2011. “It’s not just about hotter days—nights aren’t cooling down enough, worsening heat stress for millions.”

High population and building density, poor night-time cooling, and the growing footprint of concrete are feeding the city’s urban heat island effect. Vulnerable groups—children, the elderly, and residents of informal settlements—remain the worst hit, it added.

The index is based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) framework, which defines “risk” as a “combination of hazard, exposure, and vulnerability”. The report classifies districts into very low, low, moderate, high, and very high-risk categories on a score ranging from 1 to 5.

“Delhi ranks among the top 10 states and UTs in India, with 55% of its districts falling in the very high-risk category,” said Vishwas Chitale, senior programme lead at CEEW. “High population and building density, urban heat island effects, and vulnerable groups… further elevate the city’s risk.”