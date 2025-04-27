Massive fire kills 2, guts 400 shanties at slum in Delhi's Rohini

Two people died in a massive fire that broke out in a jhuggi cluster in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, prompting the fire department to deploy 20 tenders, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Smoke rises as a fire breaks out at a slum in Delhi's Rohini.(PTI)

Officials said they received a call regarding the incident at 11:55 am.

Two bodies have been recovered so far. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Firefighters are currently trying to douse the blaze and the operation is underway to bring the situation under control," he said.

According to the police, over 400 shanties were gutted by fire.

"Multiple police and fire brigade teams have been deployed. Now, cooling operation is underway. Two bodies have been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

Further details are awaited.