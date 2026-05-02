Massive protests in Bengal's Falta as locals allege TMC ‘threats’, security up amid repolling in 15 booths | Video

The political drama in Bengal is far from ending. While the repolling is on at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas district, massive protests were reported from Falta area as locals alleged threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections being held on May 4. Track updates on Bengal repolls here

Security personnel deployed in the Falta area amid protests by locals who alleged threats and intimidation by TMC leaders ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, in South 24 Parganas on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

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The tense situation prompted the authorities to strengthen the security measures as heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations, ANI reported. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

‘They threatened to burn our houses’

Protesters included several women as well as they raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible.

"TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed." Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," a local woman was quoted as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} The protest comes as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission of India over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest comes as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission of India over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The voter turnout for the repolling across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly has hit 72.5%, while the 4 booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly recorded a turnout of 72.36% taking the combined turnout to 72.43% till 3 pm, according to ECI data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The voter turnout for the repolling across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly has hit 72.5%, while the 4 booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly recorded a turnout of 72.36% taking the combined turnout to 72.43% till 3 pm, according to ECI data. {{/usCountry}}

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The repolling comes after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second and final phase of polling on April 29.

The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.

Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on EVMs were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, stopping voters from casting their votes. In some cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has filed a complaint against a Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers. The centre is currently being used as a strongroom for storing EVMs.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also alleged that a strong room was opened without authorisation, prompting an inquiry in which at least six officials have reportedly been suspended.

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