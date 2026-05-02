35-year-old Delhi judge dies by suicide at Safdarjung home

A Delhi court judge has reportedly died by suicide and his dead body was found hanging at his home in Safdarjung area. The police have ruled out any foul play and an investigation has been launched. (Photo for representation) (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation in the suicide case of the 35-year-old judge has been launched, PTI reported.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

According to official records, the deceased judge had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. He had completed his education in law from from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018.

During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.

Last month a 26-year-old advocate practising at the Delhi high court allegedly jumped to death from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday evening.

Police said the deceased, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, also left behind a two-page suicide note in which he held nobody responsible for his death.

Police said the deceased reached the 15th-floor balcony by cutting through a guard barrier, as the windows of his hotel room were sealed.

According to police, bottles of alcohol were found in his room. The family had been looking for him and had got to know that he was at the hotel. However, by the time they reached him, he had already jumped to his death from the hotel balcony.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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