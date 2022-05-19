Mathura or Gyanvapi, idea is to create hate, high time for PM to…: Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said whether it was the controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi or the one in Mathura, the idea was to create an atmosphere of mistrust and more hatred towards the Muslim community and a lack a security among Hindus, adding that it was also aimed at taking the country backward.

Owaisi, who also headed the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said it was high time the country’s Prime Minister put an end to all these and state that his government was firm on Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

“He should state that his government will not support such causes that create more division in the country,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said the plea filed in a Mathura court to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid was a violation of Places of Worship Act, 1991 itself. “The Mathura district court saying the suit is maintainable is a violation of the Supreme Court verdict and against the Parliament Act,” Owaisi further said.

“For these people, the law doesn't matter. They want to rob Muslim people of their dignity. You're making a mockery of the legal system. When another plaintiff went to court, the court had said no, so you created a different party. These are all connected to Sangh parivar,” he added.

His comments came in the backdrop of several controversies over religious places raging across the country. Earlier in the day, the Mathura district court said a plea seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple in the temple was admissible. A lower court that had earlier dismissed the plea would not hear the petition.

This came amid claims made by Hindu groups that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. The matter was being heard in the SC, while a survey report was submitted to the local court earlier in the day.

An appeal was also filed in a Delhi court regarding the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. The appeal suit said the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was built in place of a temple complex.

