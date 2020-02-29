e-paper
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage

The Mauritian president was on a two-day visit to the temple town along with a six-member delegation.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 07:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Varanasi
Mauritius president Pritivirajsing Roopun was stopped at the international airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.
Mauritius president Pritivirajsing Roopun was stopped at the international airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.(Twitter)
         

Mauritius president Pritivirajsing Roopun was stopped at the international airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi over excess luggage on his way to Delhi and asked to pay up before officials intervened.

The Mauritian president was on a two-day visit to the temple town along with a six-member delegation.

An employee of Air India said Roopan will be allowed only after a payment was made for the excess baggage, an official at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport said.

Airport director Akashdeep Mathur confirmed the development and said as soon as he came to know about the matter he immediately intervened. District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma also spoke to Air India’s staff.

Air India staff, however, said they will have to follow the procedure.

Officials then spoke to the aviation ministry and senior Air India officials were asked not to charge the visiting dignitary for the excess baggage.

Air India manager Atif Idrish said since there was excess baggage his team asked for payment. After instructions from authorities, the excess luggage was sent without any charge, he said.

The Mauritian president then boarded the flight for New Delhi.

