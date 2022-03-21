‘May all aspirations be fulfilled’: PM Modi, others extend greetings on Nowruz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Monday extended their greetings on the occasion of Nowruz, also known as Navroz, which is the beginning of the Iranian New Year. “We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. May this Parsi New Year bring in good fortune and an abundance of happiness in everyone’s life,” tweeted Union home minister Amit Shah.

“Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness and prosperity for all,” tweeted Smriti Irani, the minister for women and child development, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared this message: “My best wishes on the occasion of Navroz! Peace and prosperity for all.”

Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who is from Gujarat, also extended his greetings on this occasion. “Gujarat shares a very special bond with the Parsi community. Praying for a year filled with happiness and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and their aspirations fulfilled,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Nowruz marks the beginning of the spring season and is celebrated with great fervour by members of the Parsi community across the globe, including in India. The word ‘now’ means ‘new’ and ruz means ‘day’. Therefore, the word literally translates to ‘a new day.’ The Parsi community in India celebrates this festival around August 16-17 each year.