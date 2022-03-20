Happy Iranian New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes to share with your friends

Happy Iranian New Year 2022: The new year is almost here. Every year, the Iranian New Year, also known as Nowruz, is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp by several ethnolinguistic groups all over the world. Nowruz marks the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar –an Iran calendar officially referred to in Iran and Afghanistan.

The tradition of celebrating Nowruz is deep-rooted in the Iranian people. For over 3000 years, Nowruz is being celebrated by diverse communities across Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans, and South Asia. Nowruz is an extremely secular festival and is celebrated with a lot of happiness by people across religions of Zoroastrians, Baha’i and Islam.

To celebrate this auspicious day, we have curated a list of wishes which you can share with your friends and near and dear ones and mark the day:

May the first day of the month of Farvardin bring hope and light to you. Happy Nowruz.

Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May the day bring fresh hope and enthusiasm. Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May the day bring fresh hope and enthusiasm.

Happy Nowruz to you, your family, your friends and your loved ones. This year will bring new light of hope.

On this auspicious day, let me wish you love, luck, prosperity and a whole lot of warmth. On this auspicious day, let me wish you love, luck, prosperity and a whole lot of warmth.

At the end of the tunnel of trying times, may there be the glimmer of hope. May Nowruz guide you to that light.

May the beginning of the new year pave your whole year to be lot brighter and better. Have a great Nowruz. May the beginning of the new year pave your whole year to be lot brighter and better. Have a great Nowruz.

This is the year that all your dreams will come true and all of your hard work will bear results, Happy Nowruz. This is the year that all your dreams will come true and all of your hard work will bear results, Happy Nowruz.

May sadness and fear never find their way to you and may the wide smile on your face never leave. Happy Parsi New Year!

Happy Nowruz to you and your loved ones. Spend the day in togetherness and prosperity. Happy Nowruz to you and your loved ones. Spend the day in togetherness and prosperity.

Happy New Year! This year will be filled with love and warmth. May you prosper.

