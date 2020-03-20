Happy Navroz 2020: History, significance and wishes to send to your loved ones

art-and-culture

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:32 IST

Navroz, the Iranian New Year, Persian New Year or the Parsi New Year will be celebrated today, on March 20 in India. While the festival is a holy festival for the Zorastian, some Muslim and Iranian communities, it is celebrated by several faiths across the world. Navroz marks the first day of spring, and while it usually takes place on March 21, the date may vary by a day before or after depending on where it is celebrated. Navroz marks the first day of the month of Farvardin on the Iranian calendar.

Navroz comes from the Persian words ‘Nav’ meaning new and ‘roz’ meaning day, so it literally translates to New Day.

Interestingly, while Navroz in March is celebrated throughout the world, in India, people celebrate it twice a year. The first according to the Iranian calendar, and the second according to the Shahen Shahi calendar, which is followed by people in India and Pakistan.

The calendar was introduced by the Persian Kind Jamshed, and does not take into account leap years, on account of which the festival is celebrated about 200 days after the global Navroz and is also called Jamshed-i-Nouroz. The festival falls between July and August.

On this day people pray for good health and prosperity as they spend the day cleaning out their homes and hearts of unnecessary items and thoughts. This version of spring cleaning takes place a day before Navroz and is known as Pateti. Parsis dress up in their traditional attire, decorate their homes with lights and rangoli and prepare delicious fare. They entertain guests in their homes and also go to visit their dear ones. Delicacies like Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Haleem, Akoori, Falooda, Ambakalya, Dhansak, Ravo, Sali Boti, Saffrom Pulao are whipped up in Parsi kitchens for the Navroz spread. Parsis also visit the Agiary or the Fire Temple and offer fruits, sandalwood, milk and flowers to the fire on this auspicious day. Although it might be a bit difficult to have to stay away from your friends and family this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that hopefully everyone is self-isolating and in self-quarantine, you can still spread the holiday cheer through your messages, statuses, posts, etc.

Here are some wishes for you to share with your loved ones on this special day:

*May you achieve success in every facet of life, and all your heartfelt wishes come true, Wishing you a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity, Navroz Mubarak

*All things bright and beautiful, All things good and true, All things fine and wonderful, All these are wished for you on this day and always. Navroz Mubarak!

*New Year begins, let us pray, that it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and abundance of new friends, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Navroz!

*May the glory of King spread all over, May Lord praise us in galore, Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity... May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness. Happy Navroz

*I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Navroz Mubarak!

*Naya saal aaye banke ujalaa, Khul jaye aap ki kismat ka taala, Hamesha aap par rahe meherban uppar wala, ye hi dua karta hai aapka yeh chahne wala. Navroz Mubarak!

*Surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Navroz Mubarak!

