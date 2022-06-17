May allot jobs in exchange for land: Power firms to HC

The Yaramaras Power Corporation and Raichur Power Corporation have promised the high court of Karnataka that they will consider the job applications of those who gave up their lands for a power project.

Considering their submission, the HC disposed of two petitions filed by land-losers.

The HC has given the companies three months to pass appropriate orders in the case of two land losers.

The petitions were heard by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty at the Kalaburagi Bench of the HC and disposed of recently.

G Gururaj Patil and G Suresh Patil of Chikkasugur, Raichur, had approached the HC against the two companies and the Energy Department of the State of Karnataka. They sought a direction from the court to the companies to consider their application for jobs under the land-losers quota.

Their contention was that their lands were acquired by the energy department and the companies for the establishment of the Thermal Power Station, Yarmaras in Raichur.

As per the scheme proposed by them, the land-losers were entitled to seek employment in the project. The two land-losers had applied for jobs in 2015 and 2016 but these were not considered. In spite of representations, no action has been taken by the companies or the Department, they contended.

The counsels for the two companies submitted to the court “that if some reasonable time is granted, the application submitted by the petitioners would be considered in accordance with law and appropriate orders would be passed.” Allowing the petitions, the HC ordered the companies to “pass appropriate orders in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible but not later than a period of three months.”