'May Narendra Modi become CM again...': Nitish Kumar's fresh gaffe | Watch

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday inadvertently wished Narendra Modi to become 'Chief Minister' once again instead of 'Prime Minister'. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Kumar was addressing a rally in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency when he made the remarks.

A clip of Bihar CM's ‘slip of tongue’ has gone viral on social media platforms. As per the video shared by Congress' Minority Department's national coordinator Nazar Faridi, Kumar can be heard saying, "It is our wish to win 400 plus seats in the country and may Narendra Modi become Chief Minister again. May the country, Bihar progress."

As the other leaders present on the stage realised the gaffe, they swiftly reacted. One of them attempted to correct his flub, showing the immediate impact of the slip.

Correcting himself, Kumar said that he meant that Modi would become the Prime Minister again and keep moving ahead. “Narendra Modi is already a Prime Minister...That's why I am saying that he may keep moving," he said.

Meanwhile, Faridi took a jibe at Bihar CM, saying that Kumar is making PM Modi the chief minister again.

"Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar @NitishKumar is making the honourable Prime Minister Modi the Chief Minister again. The people of Bihar will ensure that Modiji is sent back to Gujarat," he said while sharing the video.

Narendra Modi served as the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 till 2014 when he took oath as the prime minister.

Earlier this month, Kumar was mocked on social media for holding up a BJP insignia during the roadshow in Patna held by PM Modi.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi attacked the INDIA bloc in Bihar over the reservations issue and accused it of doing "slavery" and "mujra" for the Muslim vote bank.

"I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights. For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform mujra (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservations staunchly. Jb tak jaan hai ladta rahunga," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the last phase on June 1.

In Bihar, NDA coalition partners BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is in the fray on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are contesting on one seat each, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprises the RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat.