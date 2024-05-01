Tejashwi Yadav plays Narendra Modi's old speeches in bluetooth speaker | Watch

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by playing an audio clip of the latter's old speeches where he was heard making promises during public meetings in the past in Bihar. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav(X/ @yadavtejashwi)

Also Read: HT interview: JD(U) losing ground, BJP has lost identity, says Tejashwi Yadav

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The former state deputy chief minister played the recording from a portable Bluetooth speaker during an election rally in Madhubani on Tuesday and asserted that a leader like a PM should betray the public and fulfil the promises which he had made in the past.

While sharing the clip on X on Wednesday, Yadav said, "Yesterday in the election meeting a friend brought a portable speaker to me. What was in it? You should also listen to it and make others listen to it."

Yadav further claimed that the PM never does what he speaks as there is a huge difference between his words and actions, and these people (BJP) can say and do anything to divert public attention.

"The public is now listening to and telling the Prime Minister the promises made in 10 years on Speaker. So many lies have been told that it is now beyond comprehension. These people can say and do anything to divert the attention of the public. One should not lie so much while being in such a high position in public life. Say only what you can do. #TejashwiYadav #trending #india #Bihar #Vote #RJD #trend #viral #Live," he added.

What PM said in the audio clip?

The two-minute long audio clip was a compilation of Modi's several speeches, which he delivered during the 2014 general elections campaigning in Bihar. He can be heard talking about inflation, Bihar's special status, poor and women.

"If inflation continues to rise like this, then what will the poor eat? But the Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) is not ready to utter the 'M' of mehengai, (inflation). His ego is so inflated. If you die, it's your fate...The leaders of the country do not even care about the poor. If you go to vote, please do namaskar to the gas cylinder you have in your house. These people snatched the gas cylinders..." Modi was heard saying in the audio.

Also Read: Nitish, Tejashwi create buzz in otherwise quiet Madhepura

He was later heard saying that if BJP is voted to power, he would assure to give a package of Rs1.25 lakh crore to address the issues of Bihar and aid that if needed, special category status would be given to Bihar.

The RJD leader later slammed the prime minister, saying that by playing the audio clip, he wanted to know the status of promises and whether they were being fulfilled or not.

"If they make a promise, will we not ask about it if it is incomplete? What do you mean by old statements? We have only played what he said while being a PM... The BJP is most afraid of Lalu Yadav... The people of Bihar have given them good treatment, they will do a complete surgery in the coming times..." he told ANI.

Elections 2024:

The 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprises the RJD, Congress, and Left parties. In the NDA, BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is in the fray on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are contesting on one seat each.

Also Read: ‘Hamare Chachaji Palat Gaye’: Tejashwi Yadav jabs Nitish Kumar, BJP hits back

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat.