Mayank Agarwal hospitalised: Tripura police file case over cricketer’s health scare

The Tripura police launched an investigation just hours after Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a private hospital in Agartala after he suffered a major health emergency aboard a flight from Agartala to Surat via New Delhi on Tuesday. As per reports, he is “clinically stable” and under treatment. Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal. (PTI Photo)

A case was registered at the New Capital Complex police station after the cricketer, also the captain of the Karnataka Ranji trophy team, complained of irritation in his mouth and throat after consuming some liquid, which he thought was water, from a bottle before the aircraft took off.

He was deboarded immediately and rushed to the private hospital. Police said the case was registered based on the statement given by Agarwal’s manager Ramesh Rao.

Soon after the incident, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar visited the cricketer at the hospital and spoke to Rao.

“This evening, cricketer Mr. Mayank Agarwal was transported from the MBB Airport Agartala to ILS Hospitals Agartala. He was experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips. After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he’s clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored,” the hospital said in a statement.

Agarwal has played 21 Test innings for India and led Karnataka to victory against Tripura in a Ranji Trophy match on Monday. He is also the son-in-law of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood.