close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mayawati urges govt to relocate BSP office citing safety concerns

Mayawati urges govt to relocate BSP office citing safety concerns

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 09, 2024 08:50 AM IST

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to shift her party’s state office to a “safe” place to avoid any untoward incident that “can happen there at any time”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to shift her party’s state office to a “safe” place to avoid any untoward incident that “can happen there at any time”.

BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)

Mayawati also accused the former Samajwadi Party (SP) government of taking a number of anti-Dalit decisions, including the construction of an over bridge in front of the BSP office in Lucknow, from where “conspiratorial anarchist elements” could do harm to the party office, staff and the national president.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She made the allegations in a series of posts on X. She said the BSP had to shift the statues of many personalities to her residence due to security problems, besides shifting important meetings from the party office to her house.

“The BSP makes a special request to the UP government to make arrangements at a safe place somewhere else instead of the current party state office otherwise any untoward incident can happen here at any time. Besides, the party also demands that the government should deal strictly with anti-Dalit elements,” she posted.

Reacting to her allegations, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “Who has stopped them, they are hand-in-glove with the BJP. If the BSP leadership feels that its security is in danger, then it should write a letter to the central government and get this bridge demolished. The BJP government has many bulldozers and can bring it down. I am prepared for it, if the BJP listens to Mayawati ji, we have no complaints.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out