Mayawati urges govt to relocate BSP office citing safety concerns

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to shift her party's state office to a "safe" place to avoid any untoward incident that "can happen there at any time".

Mayawati also accused the former Samajwadi Party (SP) government of taking a number of anti-Dalit decisions, including the construction of an over bridge in front of the BSP office in Lucknow, from where “conspiratorial anarchist elements” could do harm to the party office, staff and the national president.

She made the allegations in a series of posts on X. She said the BSP had to shift the statues of many personalities to her residence due to security problems, besides shifting important meetings from the party office to her house.

“The BSP makes a special request to the UP government to make arrangements at a safe place somewhere else instead of the current party state office otherwise any untoward incident can happen here at any time. Besides, the party also demands that the government should deal strictly with anti-Dalit elements,” she posted.

Reacting to her allegations, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “Who has stopped them, they are hand-in-glove with the BJP. If the BSP leadership feels that its security is in danger, then it should write a letter to the central government and get this bridge demolished. The BJP government has many bulldozers and can bring it down. I am prepared for it, if the BJP listens to Mayawati ji, we have no complaints.”