...
...
Next Story

‘Dashing, may debut in Bollywood soon’: Piyush Goyal's light-hearted praise for Russian minister

Piyush Goyal spoke about Alikhanov at the event held at Bharat Mandapam, as the 18th BRICS Summit gets underway in the national capital.

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 11:26:46 IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday described Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov as “dashing” during a light-hearted exchange at the India-Russia Business Dialogue in New Delhi, adding that the Russian minister could soon find himself starring in Bollywood.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shakes hands with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov during the India-Russia Business Dialogue 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (@PiyushGoyal X)
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shakes hands with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov during the India-Russia Business Dialogue 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (@PiyushGoyal X)

“My friend, colleague and the dashing Honourable Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, His Excellency Mr Anton Alekhanov. I was telling him he is probably in the wrong profession. We should expand our audiovisual cooperation. Possibly, we will see him starring in a movie in Bollywood very soon,” Goyal said about Alikhanov at the event held at Bharat Mandapam, as the 18th BRICS Summit gets underway in the national capital.

Follow BRICS Summit LIVE updates here.

Watch here:

Deep Dive

What steps are being taken to achieve the $100 billion trade target between India and Russia by 2030?

Both countries are fast-tracking negotiations for a new bilateral investment treaty (BIT) and are committed to concluding talks for a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union to facilitate trade and investment.

Why is energy trade significant in the context of India-Russia relations?

Energy trade has become a major driver in bilateral commerce, especially after increased purchases of discounted Russian crude oil by India, which helps both nations enhance their economic ties amidst global market changes.

How does the India-Russia Business Dialogue contribute to economic cooperation?

The India-Russia Business Dialogue facilitates discussions on enhancing trade relationships, addressing trade deficits, and encouraging joint ventures, thereby significantly contributing to the bilateral economic framework.
Powered ByAsk HT

“We (India-Russia) are fast-tracking a new bilateral investment treaty to give investors on both sides the legal certainty that projects and businesses look for when they are finalising investment decisions,” Goyal said.

India-Russia trade push

Goyal also said both countries remained committed to the early conclusion of talks for an India- and Russia-led free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The five members of the EAEU are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Goyal said the pact would open new markets for industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We continue to strengthen local currency settlement mechanisms, because payment friction, more often than tariffs, is what slows trade down on the ground,” he said.

Goyal called for an accelerated India-Russia economic and industrial partnership and urged businesses from both countries to work towards achieving a target of $100 billion in bilateral trade and $50 billion in two-way investment by 2030, news agency PTI reported.

Bilateral trade currently stands at $60 billion.

BRICS Summit in Delhi

The India-Russia Business Dialogue was held as the BRICS Business Forum got underway in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit to attend the summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with trade, investment and energy cooperation expected to be among the areas of discussion.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also arrived in New Delhi to attend the summit, representing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who remains in Brazil for his election campaign.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the leaders attending the summit.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anagha Deshpande

Anagha Deshpande is Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times. She is currently part of the news team. Before moving into this role, she worked with the Bengaluru desk, where she extensively covered civic issues, Karnataka politics, infrastructure, and urban governance. Over the past seven years, Anagha has worked across multiple facets of digital journalism, including reporting, editing, and video production. She briefly stepped away from journalism, only to realize that the newsroom is where she has the most fun. Her interests lie in tracking national and state politics, particularly South Indian politics, as well as social issues and public policy. She has previously worked with Deccan Herald, Mid-day, The Federal, and ThePrint, and has lived and worked in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. When she isn't chasing stories, Anagha enjoys long aimless walks, reading, hiking, discovering new teas, and, by her own admission, overthinking almost everything.

indiabrics summitrussia
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/‘Dashing, may debut in Bollywood soon’: Piyush Goyal's light-hearted praise for Russian minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks