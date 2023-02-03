'Maybe Modiji, Amit Shahji don't drink...': Cong's jab on Amul milk price hike

The Congress on Friday slammed the centre after the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) - which owns the iconic Amul brand - raised milk prices by ₹3 per litre across all variants. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying the hike would affect the common man.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Amul hikes milk prices by ₹3 per litre | Check details

"If there is an increase in the price of Amul milk, the common man will be affected. Maybe Modiji and Amit Shahji do not drink milk... but it is necessary for children of our country to drink milk. Government has made its intention clear by increasing the price of milk."

The Congress tweeted and explained how it affects the common man. "How will the ₹3 per litre increase in milk prices affect your pocket? If your family consumes two litres of milk per day, you will now have to pay ₹6 more per day." The opposition party also pointed out a family will pay ₹180 more per month and ₹2,160 more per year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘Pick-pocketing govt’: Congress MP says Centre boasts after donating ‘pennies’

"Is it 'Amrit Kaal' or 'Recovery Kaal'? Ask yourself this question too," the party tweeted.

The Congress also compared the price of one litre of Amul milk in February 2022 to February 2023, which showed a difference of up to ₹8. "Good days?" the party asked sarcastically.

After the revision, Amul Gold will be available at ₹66 per litre and Amul Taaza at ₹54 per litre. Amul cow milk Is priced at ₹56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk at ₹70 per litre.

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the GCMMF said. The GCMMF last hiked prices of Amul Gold and buffalo milk in October last year - by ₹2 per litre each across all markets except Gujarat, which voted on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new prices are effective Friday morning, the GCMMF said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.