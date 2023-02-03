Home / Business / Amul hikes milk prices by 3 per litre | Check details

Amul hikes milk prices by 3 per litre | Check details

business
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Amul Milk Price Hike: Amul Gold will be available at ₹66 per litre, Amul Taaza at ₹54 per litre and Amul cow milk at ₹56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost ₹70 per litre.

Amul Gold milk pouches
Amul Gold milk pouches
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), famous for Amul brand, has hiked the prices of milk by 3 per litre across all variants. “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the GMCCF said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Gold will be available at 66 per litre, Amul Taaza at 54 per litre and Amul cow milk at 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost 70 per litre.

Revised Amul milk prices.
Revised Amul milk prices.

In October, the GCMMF had last hiked the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk by 2 per litre each across all markets except for Gujarat.

Amul Gold prices were increased from 61 per litre to 63 per litre while the 500 ml pack cost 32 against 31 earlier. Buffalo milk prices were increased from 63 per litre to 65 per litre.

Following Amul’s decision, Mother Dairy had also announced an increase in prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other markets in North India with effect from October 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
milk mother dairy
milk mother dairy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out