After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by 2; third time this year

Mother Dairy on Saturday hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by ₹2 per litre in Delhi and NCR from Sunday. "...We are revising the prices of full cream and cow milk variants by ₹2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022,” the Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

This is the third round of price hike by Mother Dairy this year. In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The company had in mid-August also hiked milk prices in the Delhi-NCR by ₹2 per litre.

Mother Dairy's move comes hours after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk under the Amul brand, has hiked the prices of Amul Gold and buffalo milk by ₹2 per litre each across all markets except Gujarat.

"Prices have been increased by ₹2 per litre for Amul Gold and buffalo milk due to increase in fat prices," GCMMF managing director RS Sodhi said.

