MBA student found dead at Greater Noida private institute hostel, friend injured

A 22-year-old MBA student from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly found dead with a gunshot injury to his head, while his friend was critically injured inside a locked hostel room of a private management and technology institute in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 3 on Tuesday morning, police said. Police were yet to ascertain who pulled the trigger. Police said two students were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. (Getty Images)

The incident came to light after a security guard went to the hostel to switch off the lights and heard cries from the locked room. Police said the guard tried to open the door, but it was locked from the inside. “The guard immediately alerted the warden and went to the second floor to peek into the room from the balcony. They spotted the two students lying in a pool of blood,” said a police officer.

The officer added that hostel staff climbed onto the balcony using a ladder and broke a window pane to enter the room. The two students were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. The second student was critical and undergoing treatment.Assistant police commissioner Vivek Ranjan Rai said they have recovered a pistol.

The pistol belongs to the policeman father of the injured student. Two empty cartridges and four live rounds were also recovered from the scene.