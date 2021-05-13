MBBS brother of Glasgow suicide attacker offers to treat Covid-19 patients in Tihar

Dr Sabeel Ahmad – the brother of June 2007 Glasgow airport suicide attacker Kafeel Ahmed, currently lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly trying to establish Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) as well as for recruiting for Lashkar-e-Taiba, has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to provide his medical expertise in treating Covid-19 patients in jail.

Sabeel stated in his application before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana at Patiala House Courts that he is a qualified MBBS doctor with seven years of experience in management/treatment of critical cases. HT has reviewed his application, filed on Wednesday.

“His experience and expertise of being a medical professional would be helpful for dealing with the surge in Covid-19 cases and treatment of inmates in Central Jail, Tihar,” said his lawyer M S Khan.

Sabeel, 39, a resident of Bengaluru, was convicted for 18 months in the Glasgow attack case for withholding information from the authorities about his brother’s suicide mission and was deported to India in 2008.

In 2010, he went to Saudi Arabia and started working at King Fahad Hospital. According to investigation carried out by Indian agencies, while in Saudi Arabia, Sabeel, also known as ‘Motu Doctor’, was providing logistical and financial support to LeT and was also in touch with some terror suspects based in Pakistan.

It is alleged that the LeT members had planned to attack Hindu leaders, some prominent journalists and government officials in Bengaluru, Hubli, Hyderabad and Nanded.

Sabeel was also convicted in Riyadh in a case of collecting donations allegedly for operating a school in India and for storing some items which had the potential to harm public order. He stayed in a prison in Saudi Arabia from February 9, 2016 till August 28, 2020, the day he was brought to New Delhi on deportation.

In its charge sheet against Sabeel, filed on February 22 this year, the NIA has stated that Sabeel was in touch with Shaheed Faisal, one of the suspects in the LeT case, who is believed to be in Pakistan. HT has reviewed the NIA charge sheet.

He was brought to India on deportation from Riyadh on August 28 last year and was put under arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Delhi Police’s Special Cell also arrested him in February this year in a conspiracy case of AQIS alleging that he played a role in arranging logistics and finances for arrested wanted terrorists in India and abroad.

Advocate M S Khan said – “The two investigation agencies – Delhi Police and NIA –themselves are not on the same page. Is he a LeT operative or AQIS? There is no evidence against Sabeel Ahmed.”