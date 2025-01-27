Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MCOCA invoked against gang selling country-made weapons in Beed district

PTI |
Jan 27, 2025 06:00 PM IST

The official said the gang had 19 cases to its name, including for attempted murder, carrying firearms and counterfeit currency.

Police on Monday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang of six persons involved in selling country-made weapons in Beed district, an official said.

Representative image (Pexels)
Representative image (Pexels)

The official said the gang had 19 cases to its name, including for attempted murder, carrying firearms and counterfeit currency.

Last month, the accused opened fire in a house in the Prakash Ambedkar Nagar area of Beed over a land dispute and threatened the residents, he said.

The official said special Inspector General of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range Virendra Mishra ordered that the accused be booked under MCOCA.

He said four members of the gang have been arrested, and two are at large.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On