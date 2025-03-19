MDMK MP Vaiko spotlights plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen caught by Lankan navy

NEW DELHI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) lawmaker Vaiko on Wednesday raised the issue of Indian fishermen being attacked and detained by the Sri Lankan navy. MDMK MP Vaiko speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session on Wednesday. (Sansad TV)

Speaking during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Vaiko said the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 43 Tamil Nadu fishermen in January, and when they were produced in the Kilinochchi court, they were fined lakhs of rupees. “The ones who were unable to pay the fine were sentenced to prison again,” he said.

Pointing out that Indian fishermen and their boats have been periodically attacked and taken into custody, Vaiko said, “For the last 40 years, 843 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been killed by the Sri Lankan Navy... On February 2, more than a thousand fishermen went to the sea in numerous fishing boats...10 from Thangachimadam, who were fishing in the Bay of Mannar were arrested and their fishing boats were also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.”

Vaiko accused the Sri Lankan Navy of excesses to destroy the fishing industry and sought suitable action against them. The MP also made a controversial reference to the Indian navy, which led finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ask the lawmaker to withdraw them. The remarks were eventually expunged.

“The senior MP speaks with great emotion, and we understand his concern. However, the one line he expressed with anger should be reconsidered (the statement against the Indian Navy),” she said.

The minister recalled that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke to the Sri Lankan government in 2014 and brought back fishermen who had been sentenced to the gallows by Sri Lankan courts and their government. “Therefore, let it be clear here that no effort has been spared in trying to help our fishermen,” she said.