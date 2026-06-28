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MEA slams Pakistan's 'baseless' claims over Karachi attack: 'Look inward, act on terror'

The militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it occurred.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 05:13 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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India on Sunday dismissed Pakistan's allegations linking it to the recent incident in Karachi as "baseless”, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urging Islamabad to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure within its own borders instead of levelling accusations.

MEA slams Pakistan's claims over Karachi attack: 'Baseless allegations'.(ANI Video Grab )

Responding to the claims, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them".

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal added.

In a statement, the military said security forces killed three attackers and captured a fourth, who was wounded. It identified the arrested suspect as an Afghan national.

The military said operations were continuing in the area and warned that Pakistan would retaliate against those responsible for the assault.

Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan

Pakistan has carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan in recent years, saying they targeted militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan.

Kabul has repeatedly denied allowing militant groups to use Afghan territory to launch cross-border attacks.

 
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