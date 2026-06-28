MEA slams Pakistan's 'baseless' claims over Karachi attack: 'Look inward, act on terror'

India on Sunday dismissed Pakistan's allegations linking it to the recent incident in Karachi as "baseless”, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urging Islamabad to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure within its own borders instead of levelling accusations.

MEA slams Pakistan's claims over Karachi attack: 'Baseless allegations'.(ANI Video Grab )

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Responding to the claims, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them".

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal added.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Explosions, 90-minute gun battle: How Karachi terror attack that killed 4 Pakistani soldiers unfolded Pakistan blamed India without evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Explosions, 90-minute gun battle: How Karachi terror attack that killed 4 Pakistani soldiers unfolded Pakistan blamed India without evidence {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan's military on Sunday said three members of its paramilitary Rangers force were killed and four others injured after militants attacked a regional headquarters in the southern port city of Karachi, blaming an alleged Indian proxy for the assault without providing any evidence, according to a report by The Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan's military on Sunday said three members of its paramilitary Rangers force were killed and four others injured after militants attacked a regional headquarters in the southern port city of Karachi, blaming an alleged Indian proxy for the assault without providing any evidence, according to a report by The Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it occurred, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it occurred, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the military, a militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday night, triggering a fierce gun battle with security forces, police and witnesses said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the military, a militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday night, triggering a fierce gun battle with security forces, police and witnesses said. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, the military said security forces killed three attackers and captured a fourth, who was wounded. It identified the arrested suspect as an Afghan national.

The military said operations were continuing in the area and warned that Pakistan would retaliate against those responsible for the assault.

Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan

Pakistan has carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan in recent years, saying they targeted militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan.

Kabul has repeatedly denied allowing militant groups to use Afghan territory to launch cross-border attacks.

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