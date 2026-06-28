Explosions, 90-minute gun battle: How Karachi terror attack that killed 4 Pakistani soldiers unfolded

At around 8:30 pm on Saturday, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a Karachi building belonging to Pakistan's paramilitary force, the Sindh Rangers. Following the blast, terrorists entered the compound and began firing indiscriminately while hurling hand grenades, triggering more explosions. Paramilitary personnel cordon off streets near Karachi's Mosamiat Chowrangi following a militant attack on a Pakistan Rangers compound on June 27, 2026. (AFP)

The Rangers responded immediately, leading to an exchange of fire between security personnel and the attackers. The assailants belonged to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a militant faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said reliable security forces, according to PTI.

Rescue 1122 Sindh said it received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 and immediately dispatched emergency teams from its central command and control centre.

Video | Loud gunfire, explosion in Karachi; Rangers HQ under attack in Pakistan's biggest city?

A 90-minute gun battle In response to the attack, authorities sealed off the Rangers compound and the surrounding roads.

Residents were instructed to remain indoors, while some nearby neighbourhoods experienced power outages during the operation. A gun battle lasting around 90 minutes then ensued.

According to PTI, the attackers and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire for about 90 minutes. Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) joined Rangers personnel in the operation, killing six terrorists and capturing one injured attacker. Four Rangers soldiers were killed in the assault.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho said an explosion was heard when the attack began, although it was not immediately clear what had caused it.