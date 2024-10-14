MEA summons Canada's Charge d'Affaires after Trudeau govt's move on Nijjar case

India is set to lodge a strong protest with Canada after the North American country included the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats as “persons of interest” in its probe into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



HT has learnt that Canada's Charge'd Affairs has been summoned to the MEA and New Delhi will lodge a strong protest over Ottawa's actions.



Canada's charge d'affaires will meet secretary (East) in external affairs ministry, people familiar with the matter said.



The tensions between India and Canada have escalated further after the Justin Trudeau tried to link the Indian high commissioner to a probe into Nijjar's killing on June 8 last year.



In a strong statement, New Delhi called Ottawa's move as "preposterous imputations". A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

“The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government which is centered around vote bank politics,” the ministry of external affairs said.



Last year, Trudeau in the Canadian parliament had alleged the “potential involvement” of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

‘Canada has not shared a shred of evidence’: MEA



"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side," the MEA said in its statement on Monday.



Calling out the Trudeau administration over its “soft stance” towards Khalistani extremism, the MEA stated,"To that end, the Trudeau Government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada."



“This has included death threats to them and to Indian leaders. All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. Some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from the Government of India in respect of terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded,” the statement added.