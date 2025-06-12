MEA urges Indian nationals to take safety precautions amid Los Angeles protests

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday urged Indian citizens in Los Angeles to take safety precautions amid escalating protests and clashes between law enforcement and citizens. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Indian citizens to be cautious as protests in Los Angeles escalate(ANI Grab )

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing, "On the situation in Los Angeles, we are aware of the developments and as you are aware, we take the safety, security, welfare of our citizens abroad with utmost seriousness."

He added, "The LA region and California in general it is home to a large community of Indians. We advise all Indian Nationals in the region to take suitable safety precautions. Our Consulate in San Francisco is closely monitoring the situation and remains in close touch with our community members for their welfare".

The downtown LA region is under curfew for the second night in a row as protests continue across the region against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. In response, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order during the demonstrations.

US President Donald Trump said on his TruthSocial account earlier, “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now, violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations, but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve."

California Governor Gavin Newsom used a national address to slam Trump for activating 700 active-duty Marines and authorizing the deployment of up to 4,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

“Democracy is under assault right before our eyes,” Newsom said Tuesday evening. “This moment we have feared has arrived.”