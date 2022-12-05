‘Media boycotted Bharat Jodo’: Gehlot day after Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan arrival

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the media of “boycotting” the Bharat Jodo Yatra, day after Raul Gandhi - who has been leading the Congress’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march - reached the state. He also sharpened his attack on the BJP as he said the party - ruling at the centre - “is very worried” because of the grand old party's initiative to expand connect with the masses.

“Today, people are supporting the Yatra and so is (the) social media. But media (mainstream) continues to boycott it,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, sharpening his attack. “Our friends are sitting here. But you’re not at fault. You forward the details and information. But I want to ask those who are trying to block the coverage. Will you not show such a massive programme? Media is the fourth pillar of the state. This just is based on Rahul Gandhi’s positive thoughts. India won’t forgive you.”

“Is it not our duty?” he further asked, praising Rahul Gandhi as he said that he “is following the path of truth”. He also mentioned activist Medha Patkar's participation in the foot march amid Gujarat elections, which had prompted attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Gujarat on Sunday evening after covering over 2,500 km across seven states. The Congress's Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that nearly 1,200 km of the foot march is still left, which will be covered over the next few weeks.

After the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party plans to do “Hath se Hath Jodo” foot march next under Gandhi’s leadership from January 26. It will expand connect with the youth, the party has underlined.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan weeks after a fresh controversy had hit the party following Gehlot's "gaddar (traitor)" remark on Sachin Pilot in an interview with NDTV. But differences have seemingly been settled and the party had put up a show of unity on Sunday with Gehlot and Pilot both welcoming Gandhi.

