Media must introspect on its limits: Thakur after CJI’s remarks

Media houses must introspect whether or not they are crossing their limit while broadcasting news, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said at an event marking the National Broadcasting Day at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday.

“The Chief Justice of India Ramana Ji stated today that some media houses run like kangaroo courts. This raises a huge question and compels people to introspect on the National Broadcasting Day on whether limits are crossed while running news or media trial is conducted… If this perception is forming then we must take this matter into consideration,” Thakur said during his speech.

He lauded the initiatives by Akashvani and Doordarshan to spread information about the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle while India’s education system and other platforms failed to include them.

“The Indian education system and other platforms never mentioned several heroes who laid down their lives for independence in their history lessons. We get incomplete information on freedom fighters and their struggles,” Thakur said.

The National Broadcasting Day is observed on July 23 every year with an objective to reflect on the impact of radio and mark the start of organised radio broadcasts by All India Radio.

Anurag Thakur also pointed out the challenges radio broadcasting faces amid the development of new technology and suggested bringing about changes in line with it.

“AIR has been an integral part of the lives of every Indian in some way or the other. Over centuries, broadcasting has taken new methods from radio to newspaper and newspaper to television and to the internet. Every few years, there’s a new technological advancement and there are new challenges in front of us. So, we have to adopt the new technology and work in that direction, especially during the 75th year of independence,” he said.