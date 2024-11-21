Medical practitioners demand apology from Rahul Gandhi for 'disparaging' remarks against Joe Biden

A group of medical practitioners has demanded a public apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on the cognitive abilities of US President Joe Biden. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party headquarters in New Delhi on November 21, 2024. (AFP)

In a letter to former Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, All India President of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat (NMO-Bharat) CB Tripathi said that Rahul Gandhi's comments suggest a “lack of sensitivity and perpetuate harmful stereotypes about ageing and cognitive health."

“We are writing this letter as concerned members of the medical fraternity, deeply troubled by the recent remarks attributed to Mr. Rahul Gandhi, which appeared to disparage the cognitive abilities of the President of the United States, Joe Biden,” PTI quoted the letter.

“It is disappointing to see Rahul Gandhi comment so crudely about a foreign head of state who is much senior and older to him. This flies right in the face of our Indian ethos of respecting our elders.”

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra's Amravati on November 16, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be suffering "memory loss" like the "former President" of the US, apparently referring to Biden, the outgoing president of the United States of America.

The medical practitioners said that such remarks are also “unbecoming” of a Leader of Opposition and suggest a “lack of understanding and sensitivity.”

They added that such statements risk perpetuating misinformation and potentially shape public perceptions in ways that could negatively impact the understanding and treatment of actual patients.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi's comments also veer into ageist territory, perpetuating harmful stereotypes about aging and cognitive health. This is not just disrespectful to the individuals targeted but also to countless senior citizens in India who contribute meaningfully to society despite health challenges,” the medical practitioners added.

They also said that Sonia Gandhi has also been a victim of such health-related rumours, misinformation, and allegations.

"You would know how damaging such narratives can be, not only for the individuals targeted but also for the broader discourse in society. This gives us confidence that you, of all people, can understand why your son's remarks were both unfortunate and misguided," the letter said.