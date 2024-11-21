Rahul Gandhi demands ‘immediate arrest’ of Gautam Adani, says ‘PM shielding him’

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that industrialist Gautam Adani should be arrested and interrogated after US prosecutors charged the billionaire with paying USD 250 million as bribes. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on the Gautam Adani bribery charges in New Delhi on Thursday. (AFP Photo)

However, Gandhi claimed that Adani “won’t be arrested as Indian PM is standing behind him and protecting him”.

Gandhi, a vocal critic of Adani, on Thursday said, “It is now pretty clear and established in the US that Mr Adani has broken both American and Indian laws. He has been indicted in the US. I am wondering, why he is still running around as a free man? CMs have been arrested. Many other people have been arrested on lesser charges. And Mr Adani has done a ₹2,000 crore scam. But he is running around scot-free.”

Gandhi claimed that a network, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have hijacked India, and sought immediate removal of Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. He said everyone involved in the alleged corruption should be investigated but the probe must start with Adani.

US prosecutors charged Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar, and other defendants for paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

The latest revelations also gave the Opposition fresh ammo to target the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament that will start on November 25.

While the Opposition’s demand for a JPC into the Adani issue has not been accepted by the government so far, an undeterred Gandhi said, “We are going to raise this issue (in Parliament). It is my responsibility as LoP to raise this issue. The PM is 100% protecting this man (Adani) and this man fully supports BJP. We will reiterate the demand for a JPC. But we want Adani to be arrested. And we want to show that Adani will not be arrested as the Indian PM is standing behind him and protecting him. PM and a network—people in different positions—have hijacked India.”

Gandhi said the INDIA grouping was united on this issue and they were working systematically, maintaining that the PM’s “credibility has been destroyed”. When asked about the Opposition’s demands not being met so far, Gandhi said, “It is not that nothing has happened. The PM’s credibility has been destroyed. But what we have done very successfully is that Adani and Modi are the same thing, Modi is corrupt and Adani is his bag man. We will find many people in this network and will expose them. Indians will know who are the people who have hijacked the country. This structure is going to collapse. This is a testament to what we have been saying.”

While the states mentioned in the US documents are all non-BJP states (Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh), Gandhi said, everyone should be probed.

“Adani should be arrested and whoever is involved, should face a probe. Rajasthan and Maharashtra also did a similar contract. But the kingpin should be arrested. US, FBI has investigated. I maintain wherever there is corruption, there must be an investigation. But it must start with Adani. He should be arrested. And I can say, at the end PM’s name will come out. BJP’s entire funding structure is in his hands,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi announced the Opposition will continue to expose the people who have “hijacked” India and, said, “There are bureaucrats, finance and political people involved. There is a virtuous cycle.” But he also maintained that if big business houses including Adani follow the due process, “we don’t have any problem.”

The Congress leader also lashed out at the SEBI chairperson and said she protects Adani stock prices and therefore should be removed. Madhabi Buch’s job is to save retail shareholders but she is not doing it. Our job is to inform the people about crime, monopolies.”

He also said that while the US FBI has conducted an enquiry, why the CBI and the SEBI are not saying anything on this. “India’s future is being damaged. The nexus of political financing, stock market and Adani is dangerous for security and future,” Gandhi added.