‘Always a delight’: PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Monday, and called his meeting with the outgoing US President a “delight.” PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden (x.com/narendramodi)

“With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared his photo with the Democrat.

The prime minister also shared pictures of his interactions with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Singapore's premier Lawrence Wong.

PM Modi previously met President Biden at the Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by the latter and also attended by Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's then premier, Fumio Kishida, in September.

PM Modi and Joe Biden also had a brief interaction at June's G7 Summit in Italy. In August, the two leaders had a phone call in which they discussed various issues, including the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and the subsequent attacks on that country's minority Hindus.

Meanwhile, the PM, who was the host of last year's G7 Summit in New Delhi, arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, from Nigeria, beginning the second leg of his three-nation tour. His Nigeria visit made him India's first prime minister to visit the African nation in 17 years after his predecessor, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

On landing in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by members of the city's Indian diaspora with Sanskrit chants. His foreign tour will end in Guyana, the second South American country on his itinerary.