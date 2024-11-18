Indian community in Brazil welcomes PM Modi with Sanskrit chants | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Leaders' Summit on Monday, beginning the second leg of his three-country tour. Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches as Brazilian Vedic scholars chant Vedic mantras on his arrival, at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Upon the prime minister's arrival in the South American nation's second-largest city, the Indian diaspora here welcomed him with Sanskrit chants.

Also, cultural performances were held to welcome him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the “memorable” welcome extended to him.

“A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome to Rio de Janeiro…” he wrote.

The PM added, “Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

The annual G20 Leaders' Summit will be held across two days: Monday and Tuesday (local time). As the previous host, India is the member of the G20 “troika” along with current host Brazil and South Africa, where next year's conference will take place.

Prime Minister Modi reached Brazil from Nigeria, where he was the first Indian premier in 17 years to visit the African state.

Invited by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he had “productive” bilateral talks with the leader and interacted with the Indian community, the largest in west Africa.

He also received Nigeria's second-highest nation honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), becoming only the second foreign dignitary to receive the award.

PM Modi will complete his tour by visiting Guyana, the second South American country on his itinerary.