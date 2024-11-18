Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian community in Brazil welcomes PM Modi with Sanskrit chants | Video

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 18, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Leaders' Summit on Monday, beginning the second leg of his three-country tour.

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches as Brazilian Vedic scholars chant Vedic mantras on his arrival, at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches as Brazilian Vedic scholars chant Vedic mantras on his arrival, at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Upon the prime minister's arrival in the South American nation's second-largest city, the Indian diaspora here welcomed him with Sanskrit chants.

Also, cultural performances were held to welcome him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the “memorable” welcome extended to him.

Also Read: Indian diaspora gears up to welcome PM Modi in Brazil ahead of G20 Summit

“A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome to Rio de Janeiro…” he wrote.

The PM added, “Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

The annual G20 Leaders' Summit will be held across two days: Monday and Tuesday (local time). As the previous host, India is the member of the G20 “troika” along with current host Brazil and South Africa, where next year's conference will take place.

Also Read: G20 summit confronts a global order unsettled by Donald Trump's return

Prime Minister Modi reached Brazil from Nigeria, where he was the first Indian premier in 17 years to visit the African state.

Invited by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he had “productive” bilateral talks with the leader and interacted with the Indian community, the largest in west Africa.

Also Read: ‘India gives high priority to strategic partnership with Nigeria’, says PM Modi

He also received Nigeria's second-highest nation honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), becoming only the second foreign dignitary to receive the award.

PM Modi will complete his tour by visiting Guyana, the second South American country on his itinerary.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //