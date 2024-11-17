Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Nigeria in 17 years; gets highest award

New Delhi: India and Nigeria on Sunday agreed to work together to address the priorities and developmental aspirations of the Global South even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu discussed ways to enhance cooperation in defence, security and trade. Abuja [Nigeria], Nov 17 (ANI): Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu confers the Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Abuja on Sunday. (DPR)

Modi, the first Indian premier to visit the West African country in 17 years, was honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, the nation’s highest award for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. The two sides signed three agreements for cooperation in customs matters and surveys and cultural exchanges.

After a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute, Modi held a restricted meeting with Tinubu that was followed by delegation-level talks. The two leaders agreed to work together to meet the developmental aspirations of the Global South and Modi appreciated Nigeria’s role as chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its contribution to multilateral and bodies.

“We will together keep raising the priorities of the Global South on the world stage and there will be success through our joint efforts,” Modi said in his televised opening remarks at the meeting.

“We have worked together to tackle challenges such as terrorism, separatism, piracy and drug trafficking and we will continue doing so with greater strength in the future,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

Both sides give priority to cooperation under their strategic partnership in areas such as defence, energy, economic issues, technology, health and education, and can explore new opportunities in other fields, Modi said. He also pointed to the cooperation between India and Nigeria for the full membership of the African Union in the G20 and said Nigeria’s new role as a partner country in Brics reflects its importance on the world stage.

Modi thanked Tinubu for acting as a guardian for the 60,000-strong Indian diaspora in Nigeria and for awarding him the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, which he described as an honour for 1.4 billion Indians. Soon after his arrival, Modi was also presented the “key to the city” of the capital Abuja, symbolising the trust reposed in him by the people of Nigeria.

Tinubu conferred the national award on Modi during a ceremony at the State House for his statesmanship and contribution to fostering bilateral ties. Modi was the first foreign leader to be given the award since 1969. The citation noted that under Modi’s leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse and his governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity.

Modi dedicated the honour to the Indian people and the longstanding friendship between India and Nigeria. He said the recognition underscores the strategic partnership between the two sides and their shared commitment to the aspirations of the Global South.

The two sides signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on a cultural exchange programme, customs cooperation and survey cooperation. Modi said India is sending 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to help people affected by recent floods in Nigeria.

Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that both sides will take forward the agenda for development of countries in the Global South.

“In different ways, India and Nigeria can take up the agenda of development and put it at the centre of the global discourse and both leaders discussed the need to continuously address the aspirations and challenges of the countries in the Global South,” he said. Solutions devised by India can be customised for countries of the Global South and Nigeria can act as a catalyst and partner in these efforts, he said.

Ravi said the two leaders also focused on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, railway and transportation. About 200 Indian companies present in Nigeria have made investments worth $27 billion and created a large number of jobs.

Nigeria was the first destination in Modi’s three-nation tour, which will also take him to Brazil, where he will participate in the G20 Summit, and Guyana.