Home / India News / Meerut hospital apologises for ad which said no entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test

Meerut hospital apologises for ad which said no entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test

The reasons cited by Valentis hospital in the ad included the alleged misbehaviour of Tablighi Jamaat members, who, the ad said, had contributed to the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Valentis Cancer Hospital in Meerut.(ANI photo)
         

A hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has apologised for a controversial advertisement on Friday, which said that Muslim patients and their caretakers coming to the hospital must test negative for Covid-19 failing which they won’t be admitted.

“The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some word hurt people’s sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” said Dr Amit Jain, radio oncologist at Valentis Cancer Hospital, as reported by news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against the hospital. “We have registered a case. We are taking action as per the evidence available,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni.

The advertisement by Valentis hospital said that in case of emergency, the patient and their attendants will be admitted but they will be tested for Covid-19 immediately. The cost for the test - Rs 4,500 each - will be taken from the patient.

The controversial advertisement published by the newspapers in Meerut on Friday. ( Twitter )

The reasons cited by the hospital included the alleged misbehaviour of the members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who, the ad said, had contributed to the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

“This is certainly wrong and we are sending a notice to the administration of the concerned hospital,” Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Raj Kumar had said on Sunday. He said further action will be taken after a reply is received from them.

In the second advertisement issued on Sunday, the hospital said it apologises if anyone’s sentiments are even slightly hurt.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital said it wanted people of all religions to fight the emergency together.

Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
'Defective' ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Covid-19 Update: India's coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
'Fast bowler with a sense of humour': Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
