Meerut murder: Video shows Merchant Navy officer dancing with ‘killer’ wife

A video of murdered Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput and his wife Muskan has gone viral on social media. The video is believed to be Saurabh's last before he was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover. In an unverified video, Muskan is seen dancing with her husband Saurabh Rajput and daughter at an event.

The viral video, which HT cannot independently verify, shows Muskan dancing with her husband and daughter at a party. Saurabh was seen enjoying the moment with his wife, unaware of the tragic end.

Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.

The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Rajput's family by sending them messages from his phone.

Muskan's bond with boyfriend grew stronger due to Saurabh's absence: Police

Muskan, who is currently in judicial custody, allegedly hatched the entire murder conspiracy along with her boyfriend. Police officials told PTI the duo meticulously planned the killing, right from purchasing knives to obtaining sedatives and even scouting locations to dispose of the body.

The two had rekindled their relationship in 2019 via a school WhatsApp group, and what started as a friendship quickly blossomed into an affair.

This bond grew stronger due to the absence of Saurabh, who worked abroad. According to police, drugs may have played a significant role in bringing Muskan and Sahil closer together.

"According to per family members, Sahil used to take contraband drugs, which he also shared with Muskan. We are further investigating this aspect of the case," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayush Vikram Singh.

According to a PTI report, Muskan purchased two knives with long blades, telling the shopkeeper she would use them to cut chicken. She also acted stressed to secure banned sedatives from a local drug store.

The duo's first attempt at the murder on February 25 failed. Saurabh, who had returned just a day earlier, ate sedative-laced food served to him but only slept deeply without falling unconscious.