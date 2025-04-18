Menu Explore
Meerut 'snakebite' murder aftermath: Orphaned children, grieving family seek justice

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Meerut 'snakebite' murder aftermath: Orphaned children, grieving family seek justice

Meerut, A day after a plot to pass off a man's murder as a snakebite death by his wife and her partner was exposed, the focus has now shifted to the victim's three children, including a two-year-old.

"The children have been left without both parents. They are too young to understand what has happened," said Munesh, victim Amit Kashyap's mother, who is now caring for Aniket , Anu , and Gauri .

The case, which surfaced earlier this week, led to the arrest of Ravita and her partner Amardeep, both accused of murdering 35-year-old Amit in the village of Akbarpur Sadat.

Police on Friday said the couple released an Indian rat snake, a harmless species, on Amit's bed to make it look like the victim died of snakebite. However, the post-mortem report and subsequent investigation exposed their plot.

The accused have been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

"My son's murderers must get nothing less than the death penalty. Let this become a warning so no other mother loses her son this way," she said.

Amit's younger brother Ankit told PTI, "We have taken responsibility for raising the children. But our family is shattered. We trusted her completely. Who could imagine such a betrayal?"

Police officials confirmed that further investigations are underway, including a forensic analysis of the snake used and interrogation of the snake charmer who allegedly sold the reptile for 1,000.

Bahsuma SHO Indu Verma said, "We are collecting more evidence to strengthen the case. Statements from neighbours and extended family members are also being recorded. The snake charmer is also being questioned to determine his knowledge of the plan."

The couple had been married for eight years, but police say tensions had been rising due to Ravita's alleged extramarital affair with Amardeep. In her confession, she claimed her husband had been abusive and had threatened to kill her and her lover.

Villagers remain stunned by the bizarre method of the crime. "We've heard of people using poison or weapons, but a snake? And a harmless one at that. It's something out of a movie," a local said.

As the investigation continues, social workers and child welfare authorities have begun reaching out to the Kashyap family to ensure support for the three children.

Police have indicated they may file charges under sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder. "Given the premeditated nature of the act, we are treating this as a heinous crime," added SHO Verma.

For now, quiet grief hangs over the Kashyap household as the family struggles to comprehend the loss and betrayal that turned their world upside down.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On