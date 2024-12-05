Meet Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis: Banker, singer and tennis player

Whenever Devendra Fadnavis is in the news, his charismatic wife Amruta Fadnavis also shares the limelight. She has consistently made headlines for her foray into various fields like acting, playback singing and social activism. Devendra Fadnavis along with his mother Sarita Fadnavis and wife Amruta Fadnavis show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur. (Deepak Salvi / ANI)

Here are a few facts about Amruta, the wife of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Who is Amruta Fadnavis?

Born on April 9, 1979 in Nagpur, Amrita Fadnavis comes from a family where both her parents were doctors. Her father Sharad Ranade is an ophthalmologist and her mother Charulata Ranade is a Gynaecologist.

Amruta herself chose to enter the banking sector as a professional after completing her commerce degree from GS College of Commerce and Economics.

Amruta also holds an MBA in Finance degree from Pune’s Symbiosis Law School.

Amruta Fadnavis’ professional career started in 2003 with Axis Bank. Currently, she serves as the Vice President of the Transaction Banking department with the firm.

She is also a playback singer, making her professional Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, singing the song ‘Sab Dhan Mati’. She also worked with Big B Amitabh Bachchan in T-Series’ ‘Phir Se’ music video.

Also read: All eyes on CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta: How the wife of a politician dresses for the public eye

She has also sung songs with a social message, including the Mumbai River Anthem, a song for Acid attack survivors and also for COVID-19 warriors.

Amruta isn't just an artist but also a sportsperson. She was a state level Tennis player. She has also served as the Chief patron of the L&T Mumbai Open Tennis Tournament.

She has been earning way higher than her husband Devendra Fadnavis. According to Economic Times, she earned an amount of ₹ 5.05 crore between 2019 and 2024. Her husband, who is becoming the Maharashtra CM for the third time, earned ₹ 1.66 crore during the same period.

"It is a beautiful day when Devendra ji has become MLA for the 6th time and for the third time he has got the CM post. We are happy about it but the sense of responsibility is greater," she said On Fadnavis becoming CM for the third time ahead of the oath taking ceremony on Thursday, ANI reported.