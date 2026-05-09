Meet Governor RV Arlekar, responsible for govt formation in not just Tamil Nadu but also this state

After days of scrambling, Vijay-led TVK managed to secure the majority strength after IUML and VCK extended unconditional support to form government. The TVK now has a strength of 120 MLAs, good enough to stake claim for government formation. Track live updates on Tamil Nadu govt formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.(Narendra Modi Photo Gallery )

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However, the ball is in the governor RV Arlekar's court, with whom Vijay has already had three meetings in three days. While it is yet not know if Vijay will head again to meet Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, next few hours are crucial. Arlekar is headed to Kerala where the Congress-led UDF won the assembly elections and now preparations for government formation are underway.

But why is Arlekar headed to Kerala?

Arlekar has been the governor of Kerala since 2025 and was handed the additional charge of Tamil Nadu in March 2026. So, Arlelkar currently holds two charges, and both the states are crucial right now.

It becomes all the more tricky as Vijay now has support of 120 MLAs and can comfortably stake claim for government formation. But Arlekar is scheduled to fly to Kerala in less than two hours.

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{{^usCountry}} As Vijay secures majority support, he is likely to meet the governor at Lok Bhavan today and the security has been tightened. Will he be able to meet the governor before he heads to Kerala or will he give nod to Vijay after he sorts matters of government formation after his return? This remains to be seen. What is the latest in Tamil Nadu government formation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Vijay secures majority support, he is likely to meet the governor at Lok Bhavan today and the security has been tightened. Will he be able to meet the governor before he heads to Kerala or will he give nod to Vijay after he sorts matters of government formation after his return? This remains to be seen. What is the latest in Tamil Nadu government formation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, TVK received support from CPI and CPM. There was chatter about VCK and IUML also extending support, but nothing was confirmed and Vijay's party was again left scrambling for majority numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, TVK received support from CPI and CPM. There was chatter about VCK and IUML also extending support, but nothing was confirmed and Vijay's party was again left scrambling for majority numbers. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Whom will Cong pick as next Kerala CM? Poster war among 3 contenders, a Tharoor-Kharge meet, Delhi decision anytime now

However, on Saturday afternoon, VCK and IUML with two MLAs each, extended support to Vijay's TVK, taking his tally to 120.

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