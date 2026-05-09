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Meet Governor RV Arlekar, responsible for govt formation in not just Tamil Nadu but also this state

TVK now awaits Governor RV Arlekar's nod for government formation as it finally has majority support to stake claim. 

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:47 pm IST
Written by Sana Fazili
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After days of scrambling, Vijay-led TVK managed to secure the majority strength after IUML and VCK extended unconditional support to form government. The TVK now has a strength of 120 MLAs, good enough to stake claim for government formation. Track live updates on Tamil Nadu govt formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.(Narendra Modi Photo Gallery )

However, the ball is in the governor RV Arlekar's court, with whom Vijay has already had three meetings in three days. While it is yet not know if Vijay will head again to meet Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, next few hours are crucial. Arlekar is headed to Kerala where the Congress-led UDF won the assembly elections and now preparations for government formation are underway.

But why is Arlekar headed to Kerala?

Arlekar has been the governor of Kerala since 2025 and was handed the additional charge of Tamil Nadu in March 2026. So, Arlelkar currently holds two charges, and both the states are crucial right now.

It becomes all the more tricky as Vijay now has support of 120 MLAs and can comfortably stake claim for government formation. But Arlekar is scheduled to fly to Kerala in less than two hours.

Also read: Whom will Cong pick as next Kerala CM? Poster war among 3 contenders, a Tharoor-Kharge meet, Delhi decision anytime now

However, on Saturday afternoon, VCK and IUML with two MLAs each, extended support to Vijay's TVK, taking his tally to 120.

 
kerala tamil nadu
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