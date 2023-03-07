Home / India News / Meet Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, first woman to command combat unit in IAF

Meet Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, first woman to command combat unit in IAF

Group Captain Dhami was commissioned in the year 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2800 hours of flying experience. A Qualified Flying Instructor, she has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

The Indian Air Force has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. She is the first woman to command any combat unit of IAF.

Group Captain Dhami was commissioned in the year 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2800 hours of flying experience. A Qualified Flying Instructor, she has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, the officer is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters.

This comes close on the heels of Captain Shiva Chouhan of Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps becoming the first female officer to be operationally deployed in Siachen.

Captain Chouhan was posted at the Kumar Post, which is located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen in January for a three-month stint.

(With bureau inputs)

