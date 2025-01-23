Meet 23-year-old Instagram star who now has more followers than Shah Rukh Khan

Jannat Zubair, a rising star in the social media influencer industry, made a remarkable achievement by surpassing Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers. This milestone is valuable in today's world due to the growing prominence of digital content creators on the Internet. Jannat Zubair and Shah Rukh Khan (image source: Instagram)

Her journey into showbiz began as a child artist in television dramas such as 'Phulwa' and ‘Tu Aashiqui’. With the passage of time, Jannat transformed from television to becoming one of the biggest digital creators, connecting with millions through relatable posts, behind-the-scenes snippets and insights about her life. And today, with nearly 50 million followers on Instagram, she rightly reigns as the queen of social media.

Jannat says, 'He’s the king..'

After achieving the remarkable milestone, when paparazzi asked her about the same question related to Shah Rukh Khan, she quickly brushed off the comparison and humbly remarked, “He’s SRK, there’s no comparison. He’s the king."

Jannat's digital influencer era

Jannat's rise to prominence signifies a change in the entertainment industry, where digital influencers now share a certain level of clout along with traditional celebrities.

Jannat's climb is marking an inflection point in the entertainment industry, where digital influencers are now as influential as traditional celebrities. Relatable content mixed with the quest of her acting career has paved the way for such other young creators. The show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, set to premiere on January 25, 2025, will show collaboration with many more talents, making it a dedicated showcase of the talents and versatility of Jannat within the entertainment world.

Her versatility was evident in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she earned a fourth-place finish. The increasing entries into the digital jungle by such young new-age creators as Jannat are the very ingredients that are altering the conventional definitions of stardom by token engagement with the fans.