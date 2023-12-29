Meet Nina Singh, first woman appointed as CISF chief

Three Manipur-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were appointed as chiefs of central paramilitary forces on Thursday with Nina Singh becoming the first woman to head the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). IPS officer Nina Singh(X/ @NDTV)

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Singh currently serves as the Special Director General of CISF, a central paramilitary force that manages airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings and strategic buildings throughout the country.

The officer has been holding the additional charge of CISF DG since the superannuation of Sheel Vardhan Singh on August 31. Singh, who was inducted into the IPS as a Manipur cadre officer, was later moved to the Rajasthan cadre.

Singh will remain at the helm till her retirement on July 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Intelligence Bureau officer Rahul Rasgotra's appointment as Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief and Anish Dayal Singh has been made the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer currently serves as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). He has spent nearly three decades in the IB. The appointment of Rasgotra comes at a time when the paramilitary force will have an additional team of intelligence officers for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

He has been appointed to the post till September 30, 2025.

Anish, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been holding the CRPF DG's post as an additional charge for the last few weeks besides heading the ITBP. He will head the CRPF until his superannuation on December 31, 2024.

