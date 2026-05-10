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Meet Rajmohan, another actor-politician part of Vijay's Tamil Nadu cabinet

Rajmohan Arumugam is an actor who primarily works on social media and in Tamil movies. He has also directed his own movie called “Ba Ba Black Sheep”.

Published on: May 10, 2026 11:31 am IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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Vijay, the newly sworn-in chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has had a stellar career as an actor and on-screen lead. But ‘Thalapathy', as he is commonly known, isn't the only one from his profession in the nine-member cabinet that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief put together.

TVK candidate from Egmore constituency, Rajmohan, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

Another actor has been sworn in as part of Vijay's first cabinet as Tamil Nadu's chief minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. His name? Rajmohan, or as he is commonly called, ‘Put Chutney Rajmohan’. Here is more about Rajmohan:

Meet Rajmohan: Another actor in Vijay’s Tamil Nadu cabinet

Rajmohan Arumugam is an actor who primarily works on social media and in Tamil movies. He has also directed his own movie called “Ba Ba Black Sheep”.

Rajmohan is also a YouTube content creator, known for his popular channel ‘Put chutney’. He is well known for his content focusing on social awareness. Apart from all that and being a politician in Vijay’s TVK and now a cabinet minister in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan is also a stand-up comic and a motivational speaker.

 
vijay chief minister ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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