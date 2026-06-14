Meeting with Trump, Bharat Innovates: What's on table for PM Modi's France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France on an official visit, where he is scheduled to hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings with world leaders and also inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ in Nice, France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives at the Nice Cote d'Azur Airport, in Nice, France on Saturday.(PMO)

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Modi landed in Nice on Saturday. Sharing pictures of his arrival, Modi wrote on X, “I have just landed in Nice. Beyond Nice, this visit to France includes programs in Évian and Paris. It will be marked by bilateral and multilateral meetings, aimed at strengthening India's bonds of friendship with its key development partners.”

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“I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and being present at “Bharat Innovates”,” he added.

He also met the Indian community of Nice after arrival and is expected to hold several key meetings and discussions throughout his visit.

Here's what is on the table during PM Modi's France visit:

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{{^usCountry}} Bilateral meeting with French President Macron: In the first leg of the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Macron on Sunday, June 14. Both the leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bilateral meeting with French President Macron: In the first leg of the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Macron on Sunday, June 14. Both the leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inaugurating ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’: After the bilateral meeting, on Sunday, Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' event, which is being held during the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’. Bharat Innovates 2026 will feature 120 Indian innovators, 15 odd Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporates and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders. This would be the maiden edition of Bharat Innovates and will showcase India’s deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice. Modi is expected to be accompanied by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal for the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inaugurating ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’: After the bilateral meeting, on Sunday, Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' event, which is being held during the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’. Bharat Innovates 2026 will feature 120 Indian innovators, 15 odd Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporates and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders. This would be the maiden edition of Bharat Innovates and will showcase India’s deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice. Modi is expected to be accompanied by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal for the event. {{/usCountry}}

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Attending the G7 summit: On June 16-17, Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where he will exchange views with G7 leaders and those from invited partner countries and international organizations. India is among five nations — along with Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, and South Korea — invited by France to participate.

Meeting Trump: Among the most key engagements of Modi during his France visit would be his meeting with United States President Donald Trump on sidelines of the G7 summit, White House officials told HT on Saturday. However, there has been no word yet from the Indian side. This would be the first meeting between the two leaders after death of three Indian seafarers in a US strike on a Palau-flagged tanker in the waters off Oman. EAM Jaishankar raised strong protest about the incident with his US counterpart Marco Rubio. It would also be the first between Modi and Trump since former travelled to Washington in February 2025.

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Attending VivaTech 2026: On June 18, during the final leg of his visit, Modi will attend the VivaTech Summit alongside Macron in Paris. VivaTech Summit is Europe's largest technology and startup event. expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

First-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia: During his visit to France, Modi is scheduled to pay a state visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14-16 on the invitation of Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico. This would be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Slovak Republic since its independence in 1993. There, Modi will hold talks with his Slovak counterpart and explore new avenues of cooperation. He will also meet President Pellegrini.

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