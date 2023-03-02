Meghalaya election result 2023 LIVE streaming: When and where to check/watch result

The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly election will begin shortly and early trends will begin emerging by 10am. As many as 13 counting centres have been set up for the Meghalaya assembly election with layers of security. The state voted on February 27 and 85.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Tura: Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPATs to a strong room after the end of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, at Tura in West Garo Hills District on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI)

Meghalaya election 2023: How to check results

Meghalaya election results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will give updates (from 8am) on its website - https://results.eci.gov.in/ - and mobile phone app.

Results can also be tracked on Voter Helpline app, that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App store

What did exit polls say?

Meghalaya might be in for a fierce contest, according to pollsters. As per three exit polls the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in a hung assembly scenario, but may stop short of the halfway mark.

Three exit polls also said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – which is now being led in the state by former chief minister Mukul Sangma – may emerge as the second largest outfit, followed by the Congress and the BJP. Mukul Sangma led 12 Congress lawmakers to leave the Congress in 2021 and joined the TMC. The United Democratic Party may also emerge as a decisive factor in a close election, the polls hinted.

To be sure, exit polls don't always get it right.

