Meghalaya Election Results: Deputy CM Tynsong wins from Pynursla

ByAryan Prakash
Mar 02, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong defeated his nearest rival Nehru Suting of Congress by 8,140 votes, according to the ECI website. He bagged 13,745 votes with a vote share of 39.54 per cent.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong won from the Pynursla constituency as per the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. Tynsong defeated his nearest rival Nehru Suting of Congress by 8,140 votes, according to the ECI website. Tynsong bagged 13,745 votes with a vote share of 39.54 per cent. Anthony Justine Kongwang of the United Democratic Party secured 5,377 votes while BJP's Rowelly Khongsni secured 377 votes. Meghalaya Election Results LIVE coverageAccording to the ECI trends, Tynsong's National People's Party is leading on 25 seats in a hung assembly. Chief minister Conrad Sangma has said the party is still short of a few seats for attaining majority mark in the 60-member assembly. He said the party will wait for the final results before taking a decision on the way forward.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

According to a PTI report, Sangma had held a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati after exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on three seats while the Congress and the Trinamool Congress are ahead on five seats each. The United Democratic Party led by Metbah Lyngdoh is leading on 11 seats.

Aryan Prakash

Aryan Prakash

